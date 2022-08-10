Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its position in Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 166.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 351,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 219,474 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $5,715,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in Stellantis by 9,764.8% in the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 693,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,330,000 after acquiring an additional 686,952 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd purchased a new stake in Stellantis in the 4th quarter worth approximately $249,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 22.4% during the 4th quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 10,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the period. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 29.0% during the 4th quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 60,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after buying an additional 13,594 shares during the period. Finally, Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Stellantis by 53.2% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 110,285 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,805,000 after buying an additional 38,315 shares during the period. 47.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of STLA stock opened at $14.72 on Wednesday. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $11.37 and a 12 month high of $21.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $13.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.14.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on STLA shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €20.00 ($20.41) to €18.50 ($18.88) and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 9th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Stellantis from €25.00 ($25.51) to €18.50 ($18.88) in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on shares of Stellantis in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Stellantis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Stellantis presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $21.50.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

