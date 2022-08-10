Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN) Holdings Cut by Teacher Retirement System of Texas

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its holdings in Stevanato Group S.p.A. (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) by 15.4% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 550,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,000 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.19% of Stevanato Group worth $11,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stevanato Group by 59.3% during the first quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 65,769 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,323,000 after buying an additional 24,494 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Stevanato Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $4,933,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,156,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $138,216,000 after acquiring an additional 222,395 shares during the period. First Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 38.6% during the first quarter. First Bank & Trust now owns 18,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 5,187 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 52.1% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 594,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,347,000 after acquiring an additional 203,708 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

Stevanato Group stock opened at €16.87 ($17.21) on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.44. Stevanato Group S.p.A. has a 1 year low of €13.35 ($13.62) and a 1 year high of €29.18 ($29.78). The firm’s 50 day moving average price is €15.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €16.65.

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported €0.12 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of €0.12 ($0.12). The firm had revenue of €234.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of €228.53 million. Stevanato Group had a net margin of 13.64% and a return on equity of 13.99%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Stevanato Group S.p.A. will post 0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were given a $0.051 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 13th. This represents a yield of 0.4%.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 25th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of €25.21 ($25.73).

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

