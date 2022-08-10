StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.86.

SVAUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a $0.0022 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 0.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 29th.

StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.

