StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF) Receives $7.86 Average PT from Analysts

Shares of StorageVault Canada Inc. (OTCMKTS:SVAUF – Get Rating) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $7.86.
SVAUF has been the subject of a number of research reports. TD Securities increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.50 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$7.00 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of StorageVault Canada from C$8.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th.
StorageVault Canada Price Performance
Shares of StorageVault Canada stock opened at $5.15 on Friday. StorageVault Canada has a fifty-two week low of $4.21 and a fifty-two week high of $5.89. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03.
About StorageVault Canada
StorageVault Canada Inc owns, manages, and rents self-storage and portable storage space in Canada. It operates through three segments: Self Storage, Portable Storage, and Management Fees. The company manages 34 stores owned by third parties; and stores, shreds, and manages documents and records for customers.
