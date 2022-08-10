Susquehanna Lowers NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) Price Target to $210.00

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Susquehanna from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $300.00 to $190.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 19th. New Street Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $280.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $205.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $325.00 to $225.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $185.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $243.24.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Trading Down 4.0 %

NASDAQ NVDA opened at $170.86 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $168.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $204.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 4.75 and a current ratio of 5.32. NVIDIA has a twelve month low of $140.55 and a twelve month high of $346.47. The stock has a market cap of $427.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.81, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 1.65.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.09. NVIDIA had a net margin of 32.02% and a return on equity of 43.81%. The business had revenue of $8.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue was up 46.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that NVIDIA will post 4.48 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.09%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 8th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.29%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total value of $408,298.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,712 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $503,320.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 113,850 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.03, for a total value of $17,991,715.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,596,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $410,323,788.79. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Dabiri sold 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.59, for a total transaction of $408,298.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 2,712 shares in the company, valued at approximately $503,320.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 139,694 shares of company stock valued at $22,850,524. Insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of NVIDIA

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NVDA. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in NVIDIA by 0.5% during the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 15,820 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,398,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,195,377 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $332,797,000 after buying an additional 137,258 shares during the last quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 11.3% during the second quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 46,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $7,059,000 after buying an additional 4,723 shares during the last quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC grew its stake in NVIDIA by 15.9% during the second quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 4,586 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $695,000 after buying an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vance Wealth Inc. grew its stake in NVIDIA by 6.7% during the second quarter. Vance Wealth Inc. now owns 1,568 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.19% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.