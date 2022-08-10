Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Synchrony Financial (NYSE:SYF – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 274,899 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,764 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Synchrony Financial were worth $9,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SYF. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Synchrony Financial during the 4th quarter worth about $243,432,000. Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 8,460.7% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 3,147,770 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $146,028,000 after acquiring an additional 3,111,000 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 189.0% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 4,487,006 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $208,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934,606 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 46,743,789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,168,444,000 after acquiring an additional 1,945,620 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Synchrony Financial by 58.0% during the 4th quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 3,674,380 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $170,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349,252 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.26% of the company’s stock.

Synchrony Financial Stock Down 1.5 %

Synchrony Financial stock opened at $33.90 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. Synchrony Financial has a 1-year low of $27.22 and a 1-year high of $52.49. The company has a market cap of $16.33 billion, a PE ratio of 4.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.57. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $31.55 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.05.

Synchrony Financial ( NYSE:SYF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.13. Synchrony Financial had a return on equity of 27.06% and a net margin of 22.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.12 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Synchrony Financial will post 5.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Synchrony Financial announced that its board has authorized a share buyback plan on Monday, April 18th that allows the company to repurchase $2.80 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 13.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Synchrony Financial Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 11th. Investors of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 29th. This is an increase from Synchrony Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.71%. Synchrony Financial’s payout ratio is 13.43%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have commented on SYF shares. StockNews.com raised Synchrony Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Barclays cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $64.00 to $49.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $40.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Synchrony Financial from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Synchrony Financial from $59.00 to $46.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.76.

Synchrony Financial Profile

(Get Rating)

Synchrony Financial, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a consumer financial services company in the United States. It provides credit products, such as credit cards, commercial credit products, and consumer installment loans. The company also offers private label credit cards, dual cards, co-brand and general purpose credit cards, short- and long-term installment loans, and consumer banking products; and deposit products, including certificates of deposit, individual retirement accounts, money market accounts, and savings accounts to retail and commercial customers, as well as accepts deposits through third-party securities brokerage firms.

See Also

