Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Shares Sold by Brown Advisory Inc.

Brown Advisory Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 11.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 105,939 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,320 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc.’s holdings in Sysco were worth $8,633,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new position in Sysco in the first quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Column Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco by 4,900.0% in the first quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Sysco

In other Sysco news, CFO Aaron E. Alt bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $80.09 per share, with a total value of $80,090.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 14,220 shares in the company, valued at $1,138,879.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SYY. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Sysco from $82.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Barclays lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $102.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. StockNews.com upgraded Sysco from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $94.88.

NYSE:SYY opened at $82.34 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $84.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.72. Sysco Co. has a 12 month low of $68.05 and a 12 month high of $91.53. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.95 billion, a PE ratio of 42.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.02.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.03. Sysco had a return on equity of 100.62% and a net margin of 1.52%. The business had revenue of $18.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Sysco Co. will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

