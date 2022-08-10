Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Cut to $140.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Robert W. Baird from $145.00 to $140.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Robert W. Baird currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on TTWO. Barclays raised their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday. Wedbush raised their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 8th. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $182.00 to $139.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Monday, June 20th. Finally, Cowen decreased their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.52.

Shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a PE ratio of 33.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a twelve month low of $101.85 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $127.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $138.44.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The company had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 11.93% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total transaction of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,500.0% in the second quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 208 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $26,000. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 97.2% in the second quarter. Psagot Value Holdings Ltd. Israel now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 104.6% in the second quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 221 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2,170.0% in the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 227 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

