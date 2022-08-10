Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Price Target Lowered to $137.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Credit Suisse Group from $139.00 to $137.00 in a research report released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the stock.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on TTWO. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a $136.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $160.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Monday, June 20th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $171.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday. Wedbush lifted their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $185.00 to $143.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $172.52.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $120.76 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.00 and a 200 day moving average of $138.44.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.76) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by ($1.60). The business had revenue of $1,000.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 4.46 EPS for the current year.

In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total value of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares in the company, valued at $11,452,887.93. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Take-Two Interactive Software news, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,381 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.23, for a total transaction of $420,021.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 92,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,452,887.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.13% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,458,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,915,435,000 after purchasing an additional 118,028 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,527,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,870,892,000 after purchasing an additional 284,978 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,594,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $994,274,000 after purchasing an additional 95,435 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 18.0% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,722,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $839,315,000 after purchasing an additional 720,712 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital World Investors purchased a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

