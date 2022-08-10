Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK) Position Raised by Checchi Capital Advisers LLC

Checchi Capital Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 12,967 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the period. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC’s holdings in Takeda Pharmaceutical were worth $186,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BSN Capital Partners Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $63,788,000. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the fourth quarter valued at $21,376,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 47.3% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,732,803 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,878,000 after buying an additional 1,198,284 shares in the last quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD increased its holdings in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical by 9.6% in the fourth quarter. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD now owns 4,058,715 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,822,000 after buying an additional 355,311 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Clean Yield Group bought a new position in shares of Takeda Pharmaceutical in the first quarter valued at $3,597,000. Institutional investors own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Get Takeda Pharmaceutical alerts:

Takeda Pharmaceutical Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE TAK opened at $13.82 on Wednesday. Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited has a twelve month low of $13.05 and a twelve month high of $17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $42.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.08, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $14.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Takeda Pharmaceutical ( NYSE:TAK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter. Takeda Pharmaceutical had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The firm had revenue of $7.19 billion for the quarter. Equities analysts anticipate that Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited will post 2.25 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $21.00 to $24.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen raised Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group cut Takeda Pharmaceutical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Takeda Pharmaceutical has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited engages in the research, development, manufacture, marketing, and out-licensing of pharmaceutical products in Japan, the United States, Europe, Canada, Latin America, Russia, rest of Asia, and internationally. It offers pharmaceutical products in the areas of gastroenterology, rare diseases, plasma derived therapies, oncology, and neuroscience.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Takeda Pharmaceutical Company Limited (NYSE:TAK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Takeda Pharmaceutical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.