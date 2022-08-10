Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP) PT Raised to $91.00 at Mizuho

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by Mizuho from $87.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on TRGP. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Targa Resources from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. US Capital Advisors restated a buy rating on shares of Targa Resources in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Targa Resources from $80.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Targa Resources to $83.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.91.

Get Targa Resources alerts:

Targa Resources Price Performance

Targa Resources stock opened at $67.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $15.18 billion, a PE ratio of 76.14 and a beta of 2.47. Targa Resources has a 52-week low of $40.52 and a 52-week high of $81.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.75.

Targa Resources Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.09%. Targa Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 159.09%.

In other Targa Resources news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total transaction of $1,426,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider D. Scott Pryor sold 20,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.33, for a total value of $1,426,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 81,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,794,349.89. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul W. Chung sold 3,568 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.34, for a total transaction of $261,677.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 240,641 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,648,610.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Targa Resources

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TRGP. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Targa Resources by 424.5% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,777,797 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $285,110,000 after acquiring an additional 3,057,486 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 1,359.9% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,942,918 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $115,934,000 after buying an additional 1,809,831 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,959,815 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,147,183,000 after buying an additional 1,499,300 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 14.4% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 7,836,957 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $591,455,000 after buying an additional 986,283 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Targa Resources by 324.0% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,205,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $62,949,000 after buying an additional 920,818 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.93% of the company’s stock.

Targa Resources Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation. It engages in gathering, compressing, treating, processing, transporting, and selling natural gas; storing, fractionating, treating, transporting, and selling natural gas liquids (NGL) and NGL products, including services to liquefied petroleum gas exporters; and gathering, storing, terminaling, purchasing, and selling crude oil.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Targa Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Targa Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.