TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) Shares Bought by Trustcore Financial Services LLC

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP – Get Rating) (TSE:TRP) by 492.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,865 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 1,550 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $105,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,683,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its stake in TC Energy by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,990 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 2,314 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $706,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new stake in TC Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $1,476,000. 70.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

TRP opened at $48.68 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.03 and its 200 day moving average price is $54.26. TC Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $44.77 and a 12-month high of $59.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market cap of $47.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.24, a PEG ratio of 3.72 and a beta of 0.71.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.699 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 112.65%.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TRP. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on TC Energy from C$79.00 to C$78.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Barclays lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$71.00 to C$67.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley cut TC Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $78.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their price target on TC Energy from C$78.00 to C$76.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TC Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $68.77.

TC Energy Corporation operates as an energy infrastructure company in North America. It operates through five segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines; U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines; Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines; Liquids Pipelines; and Power and Storage. The company builds and operates 93,300 km network of natural gas pipelines, which transports natural gas from supply basins to local distribution companies, power generation plants, industrial facilities, interconnecting pipelines, LNG export terminals, and other businesses.

