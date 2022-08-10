Teacher Retirement System of Texas Buys 22,391 Shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its stake in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS – Get Rating) by 16.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,542 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,391 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Equity LifeStyle Properties worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $40,000. Tobam lifted its holdings in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties by 35.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 769 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $118,000. Blueprint Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $145,000. Finally, D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties during the fourth quarter valued at $208,000. 90.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Stock Performance

Shares of ELS opened at $74.83 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 0.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $72.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.74. The stock has a market cap of $13.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 49.23, a PEG ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 0.60. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. has a 52 week low of $67.57 and a 52 week high of $88.70.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Dividend Announcement

Equity LifeStyle Properties ( NYSE:ELS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 18th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $365.31 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $331.29 million. Equity LifeStyle Properties had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 20.28%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. will post 2.73 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. Equity LifeStyle Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 107.90%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ELS shares. Colliers Securities set a $92.00 target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. StockNews.com raised Equity LifeStyle Properties from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Thursday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Equity LifeStyle Properties from $87.00 to $75.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on Equity LifeStyle Properties in a report on Friday, July 15th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $84.86.

Equity LifeStyle Properties Company Profile

(Get Rating)

We are a self-administered, self-managed real estate investment trust (REIT) with headquarters in Chicago. As of January 25, 2021, we own or have an interest in 423 quality properties in 33 states and British Columbia consisting of 161,229 sites.

Further Reading

