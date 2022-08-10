Teacher Retirement System of Texas Has $11.28 Million Position in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its holdings in Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) by 23.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 124,078 shares of the technology retailer’s stock after selling 38,577 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of Best Buy worth $11,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BBY. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Adirondack Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Concord Wealth Partners grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 39.4% in the first quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 389 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Best Buy by 77.9% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 386 shares of the technology retailer’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Best Buy in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. 80.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Best Buy alerts:

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Best Buy news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Corie S. Barry sold 4,388 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $307,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 315,313 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,071,910. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Richard M. Schulze acquired 250,000 shares of Best Buy stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $79.60 per share, with a total value of $19,900,000.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 20,464,051 shares in the company, valued at $1,628,938,459.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 63,011 shares of company stock worth $5,036,334. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Best Buy Stock Down 2.8 %

Shares of NYSE BBY opened at $76.34 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Best Buy Co., Inc. has a 1 year low of $64.29 and a 1 year high of $141.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $86.75. The firm has a market cap of $17.19 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Best Buy (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 24th. The technology retailer reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.59 by ($0.02). Best Buy had a return on equity of 63.39% and a net margin of 4.33%. The firm had revenue of $10.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.23 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Best Buy Co., Inc. will post 6.9 EPS for the current year.

Best Buy Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 13th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.61%. Best Buy’s payout ratio is 39.07%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBY has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of Best Buy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Guggenheim dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 1st. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $80.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Best Buy from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.25.

About Best Buy

(Get Rating)

Best Buy Co, Inc retails technology products in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Domestic and International. Its stores provide computing products, such as desktops, notebooks, and peripherals; mobile phones comprising related mobile network carrier commissions; networking products; tablets covering e-readers; smartwatches; and consumer electronics consisting of digital imaging, health and fitness, home theater, portable audio comprising headphones and portable speakers, and smart home products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Best Buy Co., Inc. (NYSE:BBY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Best Buy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Buy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.