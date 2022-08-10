Teacher Retirement System of Texas Increases Stock Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its position in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating) by 194.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,681 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,526 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.06% of FLEETCOR Technologies worth $11,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FLT. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 1st quarter valued at about $42,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at about $77,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.44% of the company’s stock.

Get FLEETCOR Technologies alerts:

FLEETCOR Technologies Price Performance

FLT stock opened at $225.12 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $200.78 and a 52-week high of $282.02. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $221.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $233.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.41 billion, a PE ratio of 19.34, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.22.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FLEETCOR Technologies Profile

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on FLT shares. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on FLEETCOR Technologies from $290.00 to $275.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $268.00 to $254.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Evercore ISI reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $300.00 price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Citigroup boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $335.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on FLEETCOR Technologies from $286.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, FLEETCOR Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.70.

(Get Rating)

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc provides digital payment solutions for businesses to control purchases and make payments. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.