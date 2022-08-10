Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 40,690 Shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) by 38.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 146,271 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,690 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.11% of Fortune Brands Home & Security worth $10,865,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,010,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,177,032,000 after acquiring an additional 54,009 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,552,567 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $700,469,000 after purchasing an additional 338,778 shares in the last quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA raised its holdings in Fortune Brands Home & Security by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,826,236 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $515,925,000 after buying an additional 345,939 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group lifted its stake in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 14.4% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,421,045 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $151,909,000 after buying an additional 179,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,418,170 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $150,014,000 after buying an additional 8,434 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $90.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Fortune Brands Home & Security from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 28th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $134.00 to $104.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from $102.00 to $89.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Fortune Brands Home & Security from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.54.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Stock Performance

NYSE:FBHS opened at $64.85 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 2.13 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $64.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $74.19. Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.86 and a 1 year high of $109.23. The company has a market capitalization of $8.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.73, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.56.

Fortune Brands Home & Security (NYSE:FBHS – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.09. Fortune Brands Home & Security had a return on equity of 26.19% and a net margin of 9.41%. The business had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.04 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc. will post 6.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortune Brands Home & Security Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.73%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. Fortune Brands Home & Security’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

About Fortune Brands Home & Security

Fortune Brands Home & Security, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications. It operates in three segments: Plumbing, Outdoors & Security, and Cabinets. The Plumbing segment manufactures, assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, and Shaws brands in the United States, China, Canada, Mexico, Southeast Asia, Europe, and South America directly through its own sales force, as well as through independent manufacturers' representatives to wholesalers, home centers, mass merchandisers, and industrial distributors.

