Teacher Retirement System of Texas Purchases 6,979 Shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 126,351 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after buying an additional 6,979 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned approximately 0.06% of NetApp worth $10,487,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of NTAP. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its position in shares of NetApp by 200.0% during the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 300 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Cyrus J. Lawrence LLC purchased a new stake in NetApp during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in NetApp during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NetApp by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 406 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of NetApp by 43.0% during the 1st quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 552 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.91% of the company’s stock.

Get NetApp alerts:

NetApp Trading Down 2.1 %

NTAP opened at $71.10 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $15.62 billion, a PE ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.59 and a 200-day moving average of $75.92. NetApp, Inc. has a 52 week low of $61.26 and a 52 week high of $96.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85.

NetApp Announces Dividend

NetApp ( NASDAQ:NTAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 1st. The data storage provider reported $1.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.68 billion. NetApp had a net margin of 14.83% and a return on equity of 127.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that NetApp, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.81%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.78%.

Insider Activity at NetApp

In other NetApp news, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total value of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 61,075 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,950,331. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael J. Berry bought 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $72.04 per share, for a total transaction of $360,200.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 95,875 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,906,835. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, President Cesar Cernuda sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.68, for a total transaction of $1,164,240.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 61,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,950,331. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 28,625 shares of company stock valued at $1,889,651 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of NetApp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of NetApp from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Cowen cut their price target on shares of NetApp to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Barclays lowered their target price on NetApp from $102.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Northland Securities reduced their price target on NetApp from $124.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.55.

About NetApp

(Get Rating)

NetApp, Inc provides cloud-led and data-centric services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. It operates in two segments, Hybrid Cloud and Public Could. The company offers intelligent data management software, such as NetApp ONTAP, NetApp Snapshot, NetApp SnapCenter Backup Management, NetApp SnapMirror Data Replication, NetApp SnapLock Data Compliance, NetApp ElementOS software, and NetApp SANtricity software; and storage infrastructure solutions, including NetApp All-Flash FAS series, NetApp Fabric Attached Storage, NetApp FlexPod, NetApp E/EF series, NetApp StorageGRID, and NetApp SolidFire.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NetApp, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTAP – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NetApp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NetApp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.