Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 11,170 Shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lowered its stake in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 309,228 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,170 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned 0.08% of Equitable worth $9,558,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EQH. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Equitable during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new position in Equitable in the 1st quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Equitable in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Equitable by 8,054.5% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 897 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 886 shares during the last quarter.

Get Equitable alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Equitable from $36.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Truist Financial cut their price target on Equitable from $42.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. TheStreet raised Equitable from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup started coverage on Equitable in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised Equitable to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Equitable presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $41.11.

Insider Activity at Equitable

Equitable Stock Up 0.9 %

In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jeffrey J. Hurd sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 95,904 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,877,120. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Mark Pearson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.04, for a total transaction of $901,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 482,212 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,485,648.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:EQH opened at $28.73 on Wednesday. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.61 and a 52 week high of $37.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.79 billion, a PE ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.47. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.76.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.53. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.61 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.13 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Investors of record on Monday, August 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 9.94%.

Equitable Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EQH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Equitable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Equitable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.