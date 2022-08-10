Teacher Retirement System of Texas Sells 14,433 Shares of Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas lessened its position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) by 12.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 105,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 14,433 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas’ holdings in Ameren were worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Ameren by 885.7% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 276 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ameren during the 4th quarter valued at $26,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Ameren in the 4th quarter valued at $38,000. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Ameren in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ameren during the first quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts recently issued reports on AEE shares. UBS Group downgraded shares of Ameren from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $94.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Argus upped their price objective on Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 3rd. Mizuho dropped their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their price target on Ameren from $99.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Ameren in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 price objective for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $96.75.

Insider Activity at Ameren

Ameren Stock Up 1.7 %

In other Ameren news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In related news, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total transaction of $250,691.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at $14,113,079.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total value of $375,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Ameren stock opened at $93.46 on Wednesday. Ameren Co. has a 1 year low of $80.27 and a 1 year high of $99.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 0.67 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $24.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.35. The business has a 50-day moving average of $88.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.13.

Ameren (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The utilities provider reported $0.80 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.07). Ameren had a net margin of 14.49% and a return on equity of 10.19%. The company had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current year.

Ameren Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Ameren’s payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Ameren Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AEE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.