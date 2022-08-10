Teacher Retirement System of Texas Trims Holdings in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST)

Teacher Retirement System of Texas cut its stake in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating) by 14.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 416,140 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,799 shares during the quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas owned about 0.09% of Vistra worth $9,675,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 12.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,428,453 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,146,000 after buying an additional 809,543 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Vistra by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 5,957,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,456,000 after buying an additional 146,651 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,442,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,929,000 after buying an additional 457,034 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Vistra by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,017,745 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,714,000 after buying an additional 151,841 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its position in Vistra by 109.1% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,506,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,080,000 after buying an additional 1,307,800 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vistra alerts:

Vistra Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSE VST opened at $24.79 on Wednesday. Vistra Corp. has a 1-year low of $16.51 and a 1-year high of $27.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $23.87 and a 200-day moving average of $23.58. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of -9.80 and a beta of 0.89.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 21st will be given a dividend of $0.184 per share. This is a positive change from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 20th. This represents a $0.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio is presently -28.06%.

Several research firms recently commented on VST. TheStreet cut Vistra from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 5th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Vistra from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vistra

In other Vistra news, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, June 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $22.01 per share, with a total value of $396,180.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $748,340. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, Director Scott B. Helm purchased 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $26.00 per share, for a total transaction of $234,000.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 268,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,973,226. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James A. Burke purchased 18,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The stock was bought at an average price of $22.01 per share, for a total transaction of $396,180.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 34,000 shares in the company, valued at $748,340. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 76,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,776,292 and sold 998,531 shares valued at $25,283,335. 1.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Vistra Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vistra Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vistra and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.