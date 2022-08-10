TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU) Shares Bought by Qube Research & Technologies Ltd

Qube Research & Technologies Ltd grew its stake in shares of TELUS Co. (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) by 32.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 193,789 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 47,345 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd’s holdings in TELUS were worth $5,066,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of TU. Yousif Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $495,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new position in shares of TELUS in the 4th quarter worth about $219,000. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 52,937 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,248,000 after buying an additional 793 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 76.4% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 2,390 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 1,035 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of TELUS by 31.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,134 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $216,000 after buying an additional 2,169 shares during the last quarter. 48.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

TU has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of TELUS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 17th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$37.00 to C$36.00 in a research report on Friday, June 17th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TELUS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Barclays downgraded shares of TELUS from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $26.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Desjardins lifted their price objective on shares of TELUS from C$34.50 to C$36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $34.50.

TU stock opened at $22.68 on Wednesday. TELUS Co. has a 52 week low of $21.34 and a 52 week high of $27.50. The company has a market capitalization of $31.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $22.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

TELUS (NYSE:TU – Get Rating) (TSE:T) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The Wireless communications provider reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.10. TELUS had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 9.61%. The company had revenue of $4.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.45 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.21 EPS. TELUS’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that TELUS Co. will post 0.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.67%. This is an increase from TELUS’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. TELUS’s payout ratio is 100.94%.

TELUS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of telecommunications and information technology products and services in Canada. It operates through Technology Solutions and Digitally-Led Customer Experiences segments. The Technology Solutions segment offers a range of telecommunications products and services; network revenue; mobile technologies equipment sale; data revenues, such as internet protocol; television; hosting, managed information technology, and cloud-based services; software, data management, and data analytics-driven smart food-chain technologies; home and business security; healthcare software and technology solutions; and voice and other telecommunications services.

