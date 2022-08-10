Terex Co. Forecasted to Earn FY2023 Earnings of $4.65 Per Share (NYSE:TEX)

Terex Co. (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) – William Blair raised their FY2023 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Terex in a research note issued on Wednesday, August 3rd. William Blair analyst L. De. Maria now expects that the industrial products company will earn $4.65 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $4.50. The consensus estimate for Terex’s current full-year earnings is $3.97 per share.

TEX has been the subject of several other research reports. Bank of America raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Terex from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on Terex from $33.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on Terex from $54.00 to $44.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Terex from $65.00 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Terex presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $45.75.

Terex Trading Down 3.1 %

NYSE:TEX opened at $34.45 on Monday. Terex has a 1 year low of $26.64 and a 1 year high of $53.82. The stock has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.41, a PEG ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.62. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.20 and a 200-day moving average of $35.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a current ratio of 2.00.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.87 by $0.20. Terex had a return on equity of 21.46% and a net margin of 5.73%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.02 earnings per share.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 19th. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.71%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, VP Scott Posner sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.96, for a total value of $67,920.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 64,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,194,529.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Terex

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TEX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth about $2,225,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its holdings in Terex by 11.8% in the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 60,688 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,667,000 after buying an additional 6,425 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Terex in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,605,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its holdings in Terex by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 11,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $515,000 after buying an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Terex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 85.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Terex

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Aerial Work Platforms (AWP) and Materials Processing (MP). The AWP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets aerial work platform equipment, utility equipment, and telehandlers under the Terex and Genie brands.

Recommended Stories

