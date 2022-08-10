Texas Permanent School Fund Has $2.83 Million Position in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV)

Texas Permanent School Fund reduced its stake in shares of Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 46,511 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 2,948 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Fortive were worth $2,834,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Fortive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in Fortive in the first quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Fortive in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. 95.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortive stock opened at $64.94 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. Fortive Co. has a 1 year low of $52.47 and a 1 year high of $79.87. The company has a market cap of $23.10 billion, a PE ratio of 36.08, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50-day moving average is $58.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $60.40.

Fortive ( NYSE:FTV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.25% and a net margin of 11.86%. Fortive’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.66 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Fortive Co. will post 3.11 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on FTV. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Fortive from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Fortive from $81.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Fortive from $69.00 to $72.00 in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Fortive from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Fortive to $72.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortive currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $72.64.

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Its Intelligent Operating Solutions segment offers connected reliability tools; environment, health, safety, and quality enterprise software products; facility and asset lifecycle software; pre-construction planning and construction procurement solutions; ruggedized professional test tools; electric, pressure, and temperature calibration tools; and portable gas detection tools for a range of vertical end markets including manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and others.

