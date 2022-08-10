Texas Permanent School Fund Reduces Stock Position in Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT)

Texas Permanent School Fund lowered its holdings in shares of Cabot Co. (NYSE:CBT – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 40,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after selling 959 shares during the quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Cabot were worth $2,744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in Cabot during the 4th quarter valued at $112,000. Gratus Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $212,000. Compton Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $218,000. Affinity Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $220,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cabot in the 1st quarter worth $234,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.50% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Trading Down 3.4 %

CBT opened at $70.28 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.24 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. Cabot Co. has a 12 month low of $47.59 and a 12 month high of $78.62. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $68.45 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.40.

Cabot Announces Dividend

Cabot ( NYSE:CBT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Cabot had a return on equity of 29.91% and a net margin of 3.43%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.35 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Cabot Co. will post 6.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 26th will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 25th. Cabot’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have weighed in on CBT. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Cabot from $65.00 to $74.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com upgraded Cabot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Cabot from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.40.

Insider Activity at Cabot

In related news, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total transaction of $988,637.55. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,374,399.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, SVP Hobart Kalkstein sold 17,235 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.86, for a total value of $1,341,917.10. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,785 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,109,840.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Sean D. Keohane sold 14,297 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.15, for a total value of $988,637.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 265,718 shares in the company, valued at $18,374,399.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,107 shares of company stock valued at $2,687,999 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Cabot Profile

Cabot Corporation operates as a specialty chemicals and performance materials company. It operates through three segments: Reinforcement Materials, Performance Chemicals, and Purification Solutions. The company offers reinforcing carbons used in tires as a rubber reinforcing agent and performance additive, as well as in industrial products, such as hoses, belts, extruded profiles, and molded goods; and engineered elastomer composites.

