Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 2,239 Shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated (NYSE:HR – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 104,600 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,239 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Healthcare Realty Trust were worth $2,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,080,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $76,409,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 588.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 703,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $19,320,000 after acquiring an additional 600,967 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 334,355 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $9,188,000 after acquiring an additional 25,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Healthcare Realty Trust by 20.7% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,544 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. 96.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of HR stock opened at $25.86 on Wednesday. Healthcare Realty Trust Incorporated has a 1-year low of $23.28 and a 1-year high of $34.83. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.11 and its 200 day moving average is $27.79. The company has a market cap of $5.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.57 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 2.20 and a quick ratio of 2.20.

The business also recently disclosed a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Investors of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.109 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. Healthcare Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 316.67%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Berenberg Bank lowered Healthcare Realty Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $35.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Barclays initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Healthcare Realty Trust from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 18th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $27.00 price objective on shares of Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Healthcare Realty Trust in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Healthcare Realty Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.33.

Healthcare Realty Trust is a real estate investment trust that integrates owning, managing, financing and developing income-producing real estate properties associated primarily with the delivery of outpatient healthcare services throughout the United States. As of September 30, 2020, the Company owned 211 real estate properties in 24 states totaling 15.5 million square feet and was valued at approximately $5.5 billion.

