Texas Permanent School Fund Sells 351 Shares of Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG)

Texas Permanent School Fund cut its position in Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. (NYSE:ABG – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 16,402 shares of the company’s stock after selling 351 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund’s holdings in Asbury Automotive Group were worth $2,628,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Asbury Automotive Group by 10.7% during the first quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 2,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 81.8% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 205,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,869,000 after purchasing an additional 92,290 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 21.3% in the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 107,573 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,233,000 after purchasing an additional 18,873 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in Asbury Automotive Group by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,652,000 after purchasing an additional 4,238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new stake in Asbury Automotive Group in the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,795,000.

Shares of ABG stock opened at $178.03 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.33, a PEG ratio of 0.26 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $172.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $173.86. Asbury Automotive Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.43 and a 1-year high of $230.96.

Several research firms have commented on ABG. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $130.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on Asbury Automotive Group from $195.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Asbury Automotive Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $203.75.

Asbury Automotive Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an automotive retailer in the United States. It offers a range of automotive products and services, including new and used vehicles; and vehicle repair and maintenance services, replacement parts, and collision repair services.

