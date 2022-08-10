Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) Price Target Raised to $110.00 at Citigroup

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Citigroup to $110.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on TXRH. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Texas Roadhouse from $95.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $89.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Wedbush dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 29th. MKM Partners dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $115.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $92.00 to $87.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $102.23.

Texas Roadhouse Price Performance

NASDAQ TXRH opened at $89.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.24 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 0.99. Texas Roadhouse has a 52-week low of $68.58 and a 52-week high of $97.43.

Texas Roadhouse Announces Dividend

Texas Roadhouse ( NASDAQ:TXRH Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The restaurant operator reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Texas Roadhouse had a net margin of 6.71% and a return on equity of 24.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Texas Roadhouse will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. Texas Roadhouse’s payout ratio is 50.27%.

Insider Transactions at Texas Roadhouse

In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Hernan E. Mujica sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.49, for a total value of $156,980.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 15,260 shares in the company, valued at $1,197,757.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis Warfield bought 3,362 shares of Texas Roadhouse stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $71.03 per share, with a total value of $238,802.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,471.86. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 7,338 shares of company stock worth $630,613. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TXRH. HM Payson & Co. bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the first quarter worth $25,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 319.5% in the second quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 344 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 262 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 96.6% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 405 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 199 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its position in Texas Roadhouse by 92.7% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 578 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 278 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Texas Roadhouse in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. 96.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates casual dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates and franchises restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse, Bubba's 33, and Jaggers names. As of December 28, 2021, it operated 566 domestic restaurants and 101 franchise restaurants.

Featured Stories

