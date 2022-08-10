The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) Shares Acquired by Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.

Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,661 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 29,478 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd.’s holdings in AES were worth $8,894,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AES. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the first quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in shares of AES by 9,238.5% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,214 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the period. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of AES during the fourth quarter worth $67,000. CWM LLC acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new position in AES during the fourth quarter valued at $85,000. 92.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AES alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on AES shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of AES from $29.00 to $28.50 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of AES from $32.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of AES in a report on Monday, April 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AES has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $28.42.

AES Stock Down 0.1 %

AES opened at $23.84 on Wednesday. The AES Co. has a fifty-two week low of $18.62 and a fifty-two week high of $26.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.78, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.16. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.15 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a PEG ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 0.97.

AES (NYSE:AES – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.47 billion. AES had a negative net margin of 2.64% and a positive return on equity of 32.93%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that The AES Co. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current year.

AES Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.158 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 29th. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.65%. AES’s dividend payout ratio is currently -108.62%.

About AES

(Get Rating)

The AES Corporation operates as a diversified power generation and utility company. It owns and/or operates power plants to generate and sell power to customers, such as utilities, industrial users, and other intermediaries. The company also owns and/or operates utilities to generate or purchase, distribute, transmit, and sell electricity to end-user customers in the residential, commercial, industrial, and governmental sectors; and generates and sells electricity on the wholesale market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AES? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AES Co. (NYSE:AES – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for AES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.