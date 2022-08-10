The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) Shares Sold by Great Lakes Advisors LLC

Great Lakes Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Get Rating) by 4.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,286 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC’s holdings in Estée Lauder Companies were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 540.9% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,471,000 after purchasing an additional 7,659 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 15.3% during the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 171,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,832,000 after acquiring an additional 22,821 shares during the last quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 23.3% during the first quarter. Alphastar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $319,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 45,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,824,000 after acquiring an additional 10,920 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 29.2% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,760 shares of the company’s stock worth $479,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.85% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EL opened at $265.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.92 billion, a PE ratio of 29.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.24 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $256.69 and a 200-day moving average of $267.62. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 52 week low of $225.39 and a 52 week high of $374.20. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

EL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $350.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Estée Lauder Companies from $345.00 to $320.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Societe Generale lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies to $258.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $365.00 to $320.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Estée Lauder Companies from $361.00 to $322.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $332.60.

In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total transaction of $144,606.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,296 shares in the company, valued at $869,748.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 1,965 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.92, for a total transaction of $467,512.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,515 shares in the company, valued at $1,074,208.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Carl P. Haney sold 548 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $263.88, for a total value of $144,606.24. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,296 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $869,748.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

