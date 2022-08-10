The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) Shares Purchased by KBC Group NV

KBC Group NV increased its position in shares of The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN – Get Rating) by 885.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,570 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,295 shares during the period. KBC Group NV’s holdings in The Hain Celestial Group were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.3% during the 4th quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,587,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,063,000 after acquiring an additional 612,002 shares in the last quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC lifted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 4,157,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,173,000 after acquiring an additional 225,435 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,401,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,317,000 after purchasing an additional 227,837 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 304.3% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,986,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,662,000 after purchasing an additional 1,495,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in The Hain Celestial Group by 496.2% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,455,893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,037,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211,691 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

HAIN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. CL King initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Cowen initiated coverage on The Hain Celestial Group in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $34.00 price target on the stock. Mizuho reduced their price target on The Hain Celestial Group from $44.00 to $31.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on The Hain Celestial Group from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.11.

The Hain Celestial Group Trading Down 2.4 %

Insider Buying and Selling

NASDAQ:HAIN opened at $22.51 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.48 and its 200 day moving average price is $29.71. The company has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 18.76 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.19 and a 52-week high of $48.88.

In related news, Director Glenn W. Welling sold 209,238 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.80, for a total transaction of $5,607,578.40. Following the transaction, the director now owns 73,529 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,970,577.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 16.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Hain Celestial Group Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc manufactures, markets, and sells organic and natural products in United States, United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through two segments, North America and International. The company offers infant formula; infant, toddler, and kids' food; plant-based beverages and frozen desserts, such as soy, rice, oat, almond, and coconut; and condiments.

