The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY) Stock Holdings Increased by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its stake in The Hershey Company (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) by 12.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,291 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in Hershey were worth $930,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Hershey by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 128 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares in the last quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Riverview Trust Co bought a new position in Hershey during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Hershey by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Hershey during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. 52.96% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on HSY. StockNews.com raised shares of Hershey from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $219.00 to $227.00 in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Hershey from $214.00 to $237.00 in a research report on Friday, April 29th. Mizuho increased their price target on Hershey from $200.00 to $210.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Hershey from $215.00 to $255.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $219.64.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hershey Stock Up 0.9 %

In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other Hershey news, Director Pamela M. Arway sold 234 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Friday, July 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.93, for a total transaction of $51,697.62. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,456,007.99. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jason Reiman sold 150 shares of Hershey stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.15, for a total value of $31,372.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,412,700.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 861,438 shares of company stock worth $189,878,552 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

HSY opened at $228.29 on Wednesday. The Hershey Company has a fifty-two week low of $167.80 and a fifty-two week high of $231.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.37. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $217.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $213.96. The company has a market capitalization of $46.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.04, a P/E/G ratio of 3.61 and a beta of 0.34.

Hershey (NYSE:HSY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $1.80 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.11. Hershey had a net margin of 16.76% and a return on equity of 60.62%. The firm had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.24 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.47 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that The Hershey Company will post 8.21 EPS for the current year.

Hershey Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $1.036 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $4.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. This is an increase from Hershey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. Hershey’s payout ratio is currently 45.80%.

About Hershey

The Hershey Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of confectionery products and pantry items in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America Confectionery, North America Salty Snacks, and International. It offers chocolate and non-chocolate confectionery products; gum and mint refreshment products, including mints, chewing gums, and bubble gums; pantry items, such as baking ingredients, toppings, beverages, and sundae syrups; and snack items comprising spreads, meat snacks, bars and snack bites, mixes, popcorn, and protein bars.

Further Reading

