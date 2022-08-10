The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG) Shares Sold by Banque Cantonale Vaudoise

Banque Cantonale Vaudoise reduced its stake in shares of The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) by 89.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 52,300 shares during the period. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise’s holdings in Interpublic Group of Companies were worth $220,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Eaton Vance Management lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 11.4% during the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 11,265 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 1,156 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 252.6% during the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 864 shares during the period. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Tobam lifted its stake in shares of Interpublic Group of Companies by 198.4% during the first quarter. Tobam now owns 1,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,012 shares during the period. 99.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently issued reports on IPG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies to $36.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 10th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from $43.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Macquarie cut shares of Interpublic Group of Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $37.56.

Interpublic Group of Companies Stock Down 0.9 %

IPG opened at $29.05 on Wednesday. The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $26.36 and a fifty-two week high of $39.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company has a fifty day moving average of $28.76 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.71, a PEG ratio of 9.32 and a beta of 1.03.

Interpublic Group of Companies (NYSE:IPG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The business services provider reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.05. Interpublic Group of Companies had a net margin of 9.16% and a return on equity of 29.37%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc. will post 2.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Interpublic Group of Companies Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.99%. Interpublic Group of Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.77%.

Interpublic Group of Companies Profile

The Interpublic Group of Companies, Inc provides advertising and marketing services worldwide. It operates in two segments, Integrated Agency Networks (IAN) and IPG DXTRA. The company offers consumer advertising, digital marketing, communications planning and media buying, public relations, and specialized communications disciplines, as well as data science services.

