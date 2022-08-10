The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) Given “Market Perform” Rating at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer restated their market perform rating on shares of The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $39.00 to $32.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $42.00 to $44.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of The RMR Group from $36.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of The RMR Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $38.75.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group Trading Down 0.1 %

The RMR Group stock opened at $28.37 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $893.23 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 1.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $28.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.19. The RMR Group has a 52 week low of $26.55 and a 52 week high of $47.12.

The RMR Group Dividend Announcement

Institutional Trading of The RMR Group

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 25th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 22nd. The RMR Group’s payout ratio is 74.07%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of RMR. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in The RMR Group during the 1st quarter valued at $60,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in The RMR Group by 158.2% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,931 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 5,923 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its stake in The RMR Group by 58.7% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,762 shares during the last quarter. 42.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The RMR Group

(Get Rating)

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. The company provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts and three real estate operating companies. It also provides investment advisory services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.