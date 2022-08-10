Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.

Thryv Price Performance

NASDAQ THRY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. Thryv has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Thryv ( NASDAQ:THRY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $1.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.72. Thryv had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 38.13%. The firm had revenue of $334.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $308.03 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.09 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thryv will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,826,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock worth $31,381,439. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Thryv Company Profile

Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.

