Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY) Given New $40.00 Price Target at Robert W. Baird

Thryv (NASDAQ:THRY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Robert W. Baird to $40.00 in a research note released on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Separately, B. Riley reiterated a buy rating on shares of Thryv in a research report on Friday, July 22nd.
Thryv Price Performance
NASDAQ THRY opened at $26.99 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $929.48 million, a P/E ratio of 7.56 and a beta of 1.31. Thryv has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $42.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a current ratio of 1.36.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other Thryv news, major shareholder Mudrick Capital Management, L. sold 50,143 shares of Thryv stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.12, for a total transaction of $1,309,735.16. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 5,826,034 shares in the company, valued at approximately $152,176,008.08. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In the last three months, insiders have sold 1,270,156 shares of company stock worth $31,381,439. Corporate insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Thryv
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 4th quarter valued at $225,000. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Thryv by 141.4% during the 4th quarter. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC now owns 60,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,492,000 after acquiring an additional 35,490 shares in the last quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $731,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in shares of Thryv during the 1st quarter valued at $676,000. 91.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Thryv Company Profile
Thryv Holdings, Inc provides digital marketing solutions and cloud-based tools to the small-to-medium sized businesses (SMBs). It operates through three segments: SaaS (Software as a Service), Marketing Services, and Thryv International. The company provides Thryv, an SMB end-to-end customer experience platform; Hub by Thryv, a solution for franchisors to offer real time oversight and day-to-day management of multiple locations; Thryv Leads, an integrated local marketing and lead generation solution, as well as related services; and ThryvPay, a payment solution that allows users to get paid through credit card and ACH.
Recommended Stories
