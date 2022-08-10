Tortoise Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

Tortoise Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) by 25.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 670 shares during the period. Tortoise Investment Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $452,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in JPM. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 13,551.6% during the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 322,724 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $51,103,000 after buying an additional 320,360 shares during the period. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 56,026 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,872,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Pathway Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. during the fourth quarter valued at about $898,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 15.1% during the fourth quarter. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC now owns 110,317 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,469,000 after purchasing an additional 14,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Axiom Investment Management LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.7% during the fourth quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC now owns 7,040 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,570 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPM has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $151.00 price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $135.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Berenberg Bank raised JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday, July 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $145.95.

Shares of JPM stock opened at $115.38 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $116.31 and a 200 day moving average of $128.89. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The stock has a market cap of $338.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.12. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a twelve month low of $106.06 and a twelve month high of $172.96.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The business had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.78 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 6th were given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

