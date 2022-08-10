Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF) Receives $80.11 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Tourmaline Oil Corp. (OTCMKTS:TRMLF – Get Rating) have received an average rating of “Buy” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $80.11.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TRMLF. Scotiabank lifted their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$98.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on Tourmaline Oil from C$95.00 to C$85.00 in a research report on Monday, July 18th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$75.00 to C$80.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. CIBC raised their price target on Tourmaline Oil from C$85.00 to C$90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 15th. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Tourmaline Oil from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th.

OTCMKTS:TRMLF opened at $57.68 on Friday. Tourmaline Oil has a twelve month low of $22.26 and a twelve month high of $63.80. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $55.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.77.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $1.5559 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Tourmaline Oil’s previous dividend of $0.18.

Tourmaline Oil Corp. acquires, explores for, develops, and produces oil and natural gas properties in the Western Canadian Sedimentary Basin. It holds interests in properties located in the Alberta Deep Basin, Northeast British Columbia Montney, and the Peace River High Triassic oil complex. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

