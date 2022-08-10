TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 283,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

TransAlta Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransAlta (NYSE:TACGet Rating) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

