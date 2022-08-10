TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Sees Unusually-High Trading Volume

TransAlta Co. (NYSE:TAC – Get Rating) (TSE:TA) shares saw unusually-high trading volume on Monday . Approximately 13,474 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 283,897 shares.The stock last traded at $10.51 and had previously closed at $10.66.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

TAC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com cut TransAlta from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. National Bank Financial increased their target price on TransAlta from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.44.

Get TransAlta alerts:

TransAlta Trading Down 1.6 %

The company has a market cap of $2.80 billion, a PE ratio of -8.14 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

TransAlta Cuts Dividend

TransAlta ( NYSE:TAC Get Rating ) (TSE:TA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.48). TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 9.60% and a negative net margin of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $449.56 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.07 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts forecast that TransAlta Co. will post 0.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, October 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0388 per share. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. TransAlta’s dividend payout ratio is presently -12.60%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 153.2% in the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 5,497 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 3,326 shares during the period. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 4th quarter worth $66,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of TransAlta by 157.6% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,252 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $80,000 after buying an additional 4,437 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of TransAlta in the 1st quarter worth $105,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.49% of the company’s stock.

About TransAlta

(Get Rating)

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, Gas, and Energy Transition. owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for TransAlta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TransAlta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.