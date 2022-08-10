TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS) Price Target Increased to $60.00 by Analysts at Truist Financial

TreeHouse Foods (NYSE:THS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Truist Financial from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report issued on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet upgraded TreeHouse Foods from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.
TreeHouse Foods Price Performance
Shares of NYSE THS opened at $46.10 on Tuesday. TreeHouse Foods has a twelve month low of $29.47 and a twelve month high of $46.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -153.67 and a beta of 0.40. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.95.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 90.2% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 850 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $28,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $30,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of TreeHouse Foods by 62.2% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 370 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of TreeHouse Foods in the first quarter worth $67,000.
TreeHouse Foods Company Profile
TreeHouse Foods, Inc manufactures and distributes private label foods and beverages in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Meal Preparation, and Snacking & Beverages. The Meal Preparation segment provides aseptic cheese and pudding products; baking and mix powders; hot cereals; jams, preserves, and jellies; liquid and powdered non-dairy creamers; macaroni and cheese; mayonnaise; Mexican, barbeque, and other sauces; pastas; pickles and related products; powdered soups and gravies; refrigerated and shelf stable dressings and sauces; refrigerated dough; single serve hot beverages; skillet dinners; and table and flavored syrups.
