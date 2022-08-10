Trex (NYSE:TREX) Given New $53.00 Price Target at Barclays

Trex (NYSE:TREX – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Barclays from $63.00 to $53.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the construction company’s stock.

TREX has been the subject of several other reports. Credit Suisse Group raised Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $65.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Trex in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an underperform rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. BNP Paribas upgraded Trex from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and set a $75.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Trex from $66.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Trex to $90.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $78.88.

Get Trex alerts:

Trex Stock Performance

NYSE TREX opened at $54.28 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $58.91 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.76. Trex has a one year low of $49.31 and a one year high of $140.98. The firm has a market cap of $6.14 billion, a PE ratio of 27.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.49.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Trex

Trex ( NYSE:TREX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The construction company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.67 by $0.12. Trex had a return on equity of 38.31% and a net margin of 17.90%. The firm had revenue of $386.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $380.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.53 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that Trex will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its stake in Trex by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 17,060 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,303,000 after acquiring an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Trex during the 4th quarter worth approximately $406,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its position in Trex by 92.4% during the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 121,421 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $16,395,000 after purchasing an additional 58,307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in Trex by 32.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 15,555 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,100,000 after purchasing an additional 3,829 shares in the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Trex Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Trex Company, Inc manufactures and distributes decking, railing, and outdoor living products and accessories for residential and commercial markets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Trex Residential and Trex Commercial. It offers decking products under the names Trex Transcend, Trex Select, and Trex Enhance for protection against fading, staining, mold, and scratching; Trex Hideaway, a hidden fastening system; and Trex DeckLighting, a LED dimmable deck lighting for use on posts, floors, and steps.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Trex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.