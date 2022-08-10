Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 200 Shares of Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Zebra Technologies Co. (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) by 1,428.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Zebra Technologies were worth $89,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Baldwin Brothers LLC MA bought a new position in shares of Zebra Technologies during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 153.1% during the first quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 21,222 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,780,000 after acquiring an additional 12,838 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 23.5% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $82,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 19.0% during the first quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 332 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $137,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Zebra Technologies by 57.8% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 13,608 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,630,000 after acquiring an additional 4,982 shares during the last quarter. 85.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ZBRA. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Zebra Technologies from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $400.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 27th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $600.00 to $500.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $510.00 to $495.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on shares of Zebra Technologies from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $453.33.

Insider Activity

Zebra Technologies Price Performance

In other news, insider Stephen Edgar Williams sold 2,331 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.50, for a total transaction of $765,733.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,976 shares in the company, valued at $649,116. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Corporate insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $320.15 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 24.74 and a beta of 1.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.85. Zebra Technologies Co. has a fifty-two week low of $283.72 and a fifty-two week high of $615.00. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $313.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $372.86.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The industrial products company reported $4.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93 by $0.68. The business had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 31.30%. The business’s revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.17 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Zebra Technologies Co. will post 17.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zebra Technologies announced that its board has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, May 17th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the industrial products company to reacquire up to 5.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Zebra Technologies Company Profile

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; dye-sublimination thermal card printers, which produce images which are used for personal identification, access control, and financial transactions; RFID printers that encode data into passive RFID transponders; accessories and options for our printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution.

