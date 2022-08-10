Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires 454 Shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. (NYSE:FIS – Get Rating) by 296.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity National Information Services were worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 1.1% in the first quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 81,271 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $8,161,000 after acquiring an additional 851 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 2,310.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 652,945 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $71,269,000 after purchasing an additional 625,859 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in Fidelity National Information Services by 36.6% in the first quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 8,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $862,000 after purchasing an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 0.5% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 38,400 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $3,955,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. grew its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Services by 88.7% during the first quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 553 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 260 shares during the last quarter. 89.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Fidelity National Information Services Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FIS opened at $98.01 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $97.11 and a two-hundred day moving average of $99.52. The stock has a market cap of $59.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 71.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.76. Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. has a 52-week low of $85.00 and a 52-week high of $135.62.

Fidelity National Information Services Announces Dividend

Fidelity National Information Services ( NYSE:FIS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The information technology services provider reported $1.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.67 billion. Fidelity National Information Services had a return on equity of 8.95% and a net margin of 5.88%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.61 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Fidelity National Information Services, Inc. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be issued a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. Fidelity National Information Services’s payout ratio is currently 136.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FIS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $155.00 to $116.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Susquehanna dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $176.00 to $160.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Fidelity National Information Services from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $132.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on Fidelity National Information Services from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 30th. Finally, Evercore ISI raised Fidelity National Information Services from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $115.00 to $135.00 in a report on Monday, June 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fidelity National Information Services has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $130.82.

About Fidelity National Information Services

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc provides technology solutions for merchants, banks, and capital markets firms worldwide. It operates through Merchant Solutions, Banking Solutions, and Capital Market Solutions segments. The Merchant Solutions segment offers enterprise acquiring, software-led small- to medium-sized businesses acquiring, and global e-commerce solutions.

Further Reading

