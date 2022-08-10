Trustcore Financial Services LLC Acquires Shares of 13,000 Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 13,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $86,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Sirius XM by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,302,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $186,073,000 after purchasing an additional 140,112 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Sirius XM by 22.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 19,102,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $121,300,000 after purchasing an additional 3,546,729 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,231,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,333,000 after purchasing an additional 199,003 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC raised its position in Sirius XM by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 6,622,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,052,000 after purchasing an additional 2,417,201 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in Sirius XM by 12.6% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,822,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,620,000 after purchasing an additional 540,946 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 11.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Sirius XM alerts:

Sirius XM Stock Up 0.9 %

Shares of Sirius XM stock opened at $6.71 on Wednesday. Sirius XM Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.69 and a 12 month high of $6.88. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.29. The stock has a market cap of $26.13 billion, a PE ratio of 21.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 0.93.

Sirius XM Announces Dividend

Sirius XM ( NASDAQ:SIRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.01). Sirius XM had a negative return on equity of 40.89% and a net margin of 14.15%. The company had revenue of $2.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Sirius XM Holdings Inc. will post 0.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 5th will be paid a $0.022 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.31%. Sirius XM’s payout ratio is 29.03%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SIRI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley downgraded Sirius XM from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $7.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on Sirius XM in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on Sirius XM from $7.60 to $7.50 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, Pivotal Research downgraded Sirius XM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.55 to $7.10 in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Sirius XM currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $6.94.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sirius XM

In other Sirius XM news, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Sirius XM news, VP Thomas D. Barry sold 40,793 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.51, for a total value of $265,562.43. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,111,973 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,238,944.23. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Patrick L. Donnelly sold 408,274 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.75, for a total value of $2,755,849.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 791,342 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,341,558.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,530,437 shares of company stock valued at $10,136,827. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Sirius XM Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Sirius XM Holdings Inc provides satellite radio services on a subscription fee basis in the United States. It broadcasts music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, including various music genres, such as rock, pop and hip-hop, country, dance, jazz, Latin, and classical; live play-by-play sports from various leagues and colleges; various talk and entertainment channels for a range of audiences; national, international, and financial news; and limited run channels.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sirius XM Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:SIRI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sirius XM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sirius XM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.