Trustcore Financial Services LLC Buys 535 Shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Get Rating) by 88.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 1,137 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $59,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Horan Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Finally, RGT Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 158.1% in the first quarter. RGT Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the period.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ ACWX opened at $45.99 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.70 and its 200-day moving average is $48.85. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 12-month low of $42.76 and a 12-month high of $58.56.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 10th were paid a dividend of $0.837 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 9th. This is a boost from iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.82.

