Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $27,000 Stake in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its position in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHA – Get Rating) by 449.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 566 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 463 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Small-Cap ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SCHA. SJA Financial Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. SJA Financial Advisory LLC now owns 2,493 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 7,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $819,000 after acquiring an additional 120 shares in the last quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Facet Wealth Inc. now owns 3,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Nwam LLC increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 7,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $732,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Small-Cap ETF by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. now owns 15,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,626,000 after acquiring an additional 131 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of SCHA stock opened at $43.46 on Wednesday. Schwab US Small-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $37.64 and a 52-week high of $55.46. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $43.80.

Schwab US Small-Cap ETF Company Profile

Schwab U.S. Small-Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index. The Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 751-2500 by full market capitalization. The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index.

