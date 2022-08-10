Trustcore Financial Services LLC Has $62,000 Position in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its stake in First Horizon Co. (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) by 64.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,658 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,037 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in First Horizon were worth $62,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 116.0% in the first quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,080 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 580 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of First Horizon by 173.4% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of First Horizon in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of First Horizon by 60.8% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,233 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 466 shares during the period. 79.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Anthony J. Restel sold 153,574 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.01, for a total value of $3,533,737.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 459,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,582,874.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Daryl G. Byrd sold 21,572 shares of First Horizon stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.90, for a total value of $493,998.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,732,685 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,678,486.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 385,377 shares of company stock valued at $8,824,237 in the last ninety days. 1.55% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

First Horizon Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE FHN opened at $22.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $22.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $21.75. First Horizon Co. has a 12 month low of $14.67 and a 12 month high of $24.24. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $12.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.93, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.06.

First Horizon (NYSE:FHN – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.01). First Horizon had a net margin of 26.78% and a return on equity of 12.27%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that First Horizon Co. will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Horizon Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 8th. First Horizon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on FHN. StockNews.com cut shares of First Horizon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, April 15th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of First Horizon to $25.00 in a research report on Friday, June 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

First Horizon Company Profile

First Horizon Corporation operates as the bank holding company for First Horizon Bank that provides various financial services. The company operates through three segments: Regional Banking, Specialty Banking, and Corporate. It offers general banking services for consumers, businesses, financial institutions, and governments.

