Trustcore Financial Services LLC Lowers Stock Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC reduced its stake in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,698 shares of the company’s stock after selling 296 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $232,000. JB Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 14.0% during the 4th quarter. JB Capital LLC now owns 15,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $998,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Mondelez International during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $544,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JNBA Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Mondelez International by 88.9% in the 4th quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 731 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares in the last quarter. 77.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mondelez International Stock Performance

MDLZ stock opened at $63.93 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $63.51. Mondelez International, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.63 and a twelve month high of $69.47. The firm has a market cap of $87.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.25, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

Mondelez International ( NASDAQ:MDLZ Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $7.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.81 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.66 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.91%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Mizuho lowered their target price on Mondelez International from $77.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Mondelez International in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Mondelez International currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $73.18.

Mondelez International Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Further Reading

