Trustcore Financial Services LLC Makes New $26,000 Investment in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 511 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC increased its holdings in Dell Technologies by 13.7% during the 1st quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 11,681 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,409 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 114.2% in the 1st quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 19,233 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $965,000 after acquiring an additional 10,256 shares in the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 35,433 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,957,000 after acquiring an additional 3,503 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 70,741 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,550,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899 shares in the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dell Technologies by 29.7% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 20,340 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,021,000 after acquiring an additional 4,660 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.05% of the company’s stock.

Dell Technologies Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DELL opened at $45.09 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.07 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.83. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.33 and a 1 year high of $61.54.

Dell Technologies Announces Dividend

Dell Technologies ( NYSE:DELL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The technology company reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.52. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.23 billion. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 126.94%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.13 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 5.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 20th were paid a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 19th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. Dell Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 18.11%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Dell Technologies news, CAO Brunilda Rios sold 5,969 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.95, for a total transaction of $304,120.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 18,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $967,285.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Insiders own 47.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DELL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dell Technologies from $58.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $70.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $60.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, KGI Securities assumed coverage on shares of Dell Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $71.15.

Dell Technologies Profile

Dell Technologies Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, sells, and supports information technology (IT) solutions, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment provides traditional and next-generation storage solutions; and rack, blade, tower, and hyperscale servers.

