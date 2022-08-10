Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 219 Shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating) by 73.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 518 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 219 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Boeing were worth $99,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC raised its position in Boeing by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Bowling Portfolio Management LLC now owns 3,787 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $725,000 after purchasing an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 25,335 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,852,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its holdings in Boeing by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 985,948 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $188,809,000 after acquiring an additional 3,800 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV grew its holdings in Boeing by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 2,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $495,000 after acquiring an additional 317 shares during the period. Finally, Douglas Lane & Associates LLC grew its holdings in Boeing by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Douglas Lane & Associates LLC now owns 3,635 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $696,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 53.96% of the company’s stock.

Get Boeing alerts:

Boeing Trading Down 0.6 %

BA opened at $164.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.89 billion, a P/E ratio of -18.42 and a beta of 1.38. The Boeing Company has a 12 month low of $113.02 and a 12 month high of $241.15. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.15 and its 200 day simple moving average is $165.83.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.37) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $16.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.40 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have commented on BA. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $281.00 target price on shares of Boeing in a report on Monday, August 1st. Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Boeing from $193.00 to $192.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price target on shares of Boeing from $270.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $219.56.

Boeing Profile

(Get Rating)

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.