Trustcore Financial Services LLC Purchases 792 Shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN – Get Rating) by 4,168.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 811 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 792 shares during the period. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Global Payments were worth $111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of GPN. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Global Payments by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,472,284 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,550,823,000 after buying an additional 387,950 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Global Payments by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,766,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $642,546,000 after purchasing an additional 208,681 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its position in Global Payments by 68.2% in the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,705,549 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $636,935,000 after purchasing an additional 1,908,708 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Global Payments by 1.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,932,407 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $401,294,000 after purchasing an additional 37,385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Global Payments in the fourth quarter worth about $352,599,000. 84.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Global Payments alerts:

Global Payments Price Performance

Shares of GPN stock opened at $130.38 on Wednesday. Global Payments Inc. has a 52-week low of $105.52 and a 52-week high of $175.73. The stock has a market cap of $36.14 billion, a PE ratio of 724.37, a PEG ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $118.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $128.87.

Global Payments Announces Dividend

Global Payments ( NYSE:GPN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.34 by $0.02. Global Payments had a net margin of 0.87% and a return on equity of 9.24%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Global Payments Inc. will post 9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 15th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. Global Payments’s payout ratio is presently 555.59%.

Global Payments announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Monday, August 1st that permits the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the business services provider to repurchase up to 4.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on GPN shares. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on shares of Global Payments from $217.00 to $232.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Global Payments from $190.00 to $174.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $185.00 to $148.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Global Payments from $144.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Global Payments currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $175.03.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Payments

In other Global Payments news, EVP David Lawrence Green sold 16,252 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.10, for a total value of $2,114,385.20. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,726,121.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.19% of the company’s stock.

Global Payments Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Global Payments Inc provides payment technology and software solutions for card, electronic, check, and digital-based payments in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Merchant Solutions, Issuer Solutions, and Business and Consumer Solutions. The Merchant Solutions segment offers authorization services, settlement and funding services, customer support and help-desk functions, chargeback resolution, terminal rental, sales and deployment, payment security services, consolidated billing and statements, and on-line reporting services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Global Payments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Payments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.