Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stake in Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Bancolombia S.A. (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) by 135.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 660 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 380 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Bancolombia were worth $28,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 12.0% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 5,173 shares of the bank’s stock worth $221,000 after buying an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 4.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 6,220 shares of the bank’s stock worth $265,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. QP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bancolombia in the first quarter worth $273,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,354 shares of the bank’s stock worth $295,000 after buying an additional 973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bancolombia by 36.8% in the fourth quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 10,030 shares of the bank’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

CIB has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Bancolombia from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Citigroup raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised shares of Bancolombia from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Bancolombia from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

Bancolombia Stock Down 1.6 %

NYSE:CIB opened at $30.67 on Wednesday. Bancolombia S.A. has a 1-year low of $26.27 and a 1-year high of $45.98. The company has a 50-day moving average of $33.02 and a 200 day moving average of $36.55. The firm has a market cap of $7.37 billion, a PE ratio of 5.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.28 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The bank reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.75. Bancolombia had a net margin of 22.87% and a return on equity of 14.28%. The company had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bancolombia S.A. will post 6.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bancolombia Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 11th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 29th were given a dividend of $0.825 per share. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 28th. Bancolombia’s payout ratio is 45.38%.

Bancolombia Profile

(Get Rating)

Bancolombia SA provides banking products and services in Colombia, Panama, Puerto Rico, El Salvador, Costa Rica, and Guatemala. The company operates through nine segments: Banking Colombia, Banking Panama, Banking El Salvador, Banking Guatemala, Trust, Investment Banking, Brokerage, International Banking, and All Other.

Read More

