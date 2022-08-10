Trustcore Financial Services LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN)

Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,225 shares of the energy company’s stock after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $72,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. WASHINGTON TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $26,000. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its position in Devon Energy by 274.4% in the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 498 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 365 shares during the last quarter. Riverview Trust Co purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $30,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $33,000. Finally, GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Devon Energy in the first quarter worth $35,000. 87.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Devon Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE DVN opened at $59.04 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $38.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 2.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Devon Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $24.46 and a 1-year high of $79.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.51 and its 200 day moving average is $60.16.

Devon Energy ( NYSE:DVN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The energy company reported $2.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.38 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $5.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 48.58% and a net margin of 30.65%. Devon Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 132.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Devon Energy Co. will post 9.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Devon Energy declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, May 2nd that allows the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the energy company to repurchase up to 4.7% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Devon Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 12th will be paid a $1.55 dividend. This is a boost from Devon Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.27. This represents a $6.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 9th. Devon Energy’s payout ratio is 64.47%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Devon Energy news, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of Devon Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,887,311.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 4,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.55, for a total transaction of $242,956.35. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 270,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,472,904.95. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Ann G. Fox sold 2,150 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.27, for a total value of $151,080.50. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 26,858 shares in the company, valued at $1,887,311.66. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have issued reports on DVN. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $68.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Mizuho decreased their target price on Devon Energy from $94.00 to $88.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Bank of America cut their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Barclays set a $89.00 price target on Devon Energy in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Devon Energy from $70.00 to $61.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Devon Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.24.

Devon Energy Profile

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

